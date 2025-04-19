Left Menu

John Lithgow Cast as Dumbledore: A Bold Move in New Harry Potter Series

Actor John Lithgow takes on the iconic role of Albus Dumbledore in a new Harry Potter series, drawing mixed reactions from fans. Known for notable roles in 'Interstellar' and 'The Crown', Lithgow promises to honor the legacy of his predecessors while adding his own unique touch.

Updated: 19-04-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 10:49 IST
John Lithgow (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
In a surprising turn of events, acclaimed actor John Lithgow has been announced as the new Albus Dumbledore in an upcoming Harry Potter series. The announcement has sparked mixed reactions among fans, as Lithgow steps into the shoes of the legendary wizard, a role previously held by Michael Gambon and Richard Harris.

Lithgow, celebrated for his performances in 'Interstellar' and 'The Crown', addressed concerns about his casting. "Though I'm not English, I've portrayed Winston Churchill, and I'm ready to embrace Dumbledore," Lithgow stated on BBC's One Show, acknowledging fan concerns while committing to delivering a fresh take on the character.

The series, spearheaded by writer-showrunner Francesca Gardiner, will also feature a star-studded cast including Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall and Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape. Lithgow expressed enthusiasm for the challenge, likening Dumbledore's rare appearances to a 'nuclear weapon', vowing to add depth and nuance to the character's portrayal.

