Shine Tom Chacko's Hotel Escape: The Drama Unfolds

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko was questioned by police over his alleged escape from a hotel during an anti-drug raid. No drugs were found, and thus no case was filed. The events are clouded by earlier accusations of misconduct against Chacko by actress Vincy Aloshious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 19-04-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 10:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Malayalam film actor Shine Tom Chacko is under police scrutiny following an incident where he allegedly fled a hotel during an anti-drug operation. The actor appeared for questioning at the Ernakulam North Police Station, arriving promptly with his legal counsel.

The investigation aims to clarify the circumstances of Shine's escape from the hotel, which occurred just as a police team initiated their raid on the premises. According to sources, the actor leapt from a third-floor window to a second-floor level before escaping through a staircase after diving into a swimming pool.

While no drugs were recovered during the operation and no formal charges have been filed, the incident is compounded by prior allegations of inappropriate behavior towards actress Vincy Aloshious, who accused Chacko of misconduct while influenced by drugs on a film set. These accusations have not led to a police complaint but are under review by the Film Chamber and AMMA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

