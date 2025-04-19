Nikita Roy: A Thrilling Dive into Psychological Mysticism

'Nikita Roy,' a new psychological thriller featuring Sonakshi Sinha, is set to hit theaters globally on May 30. Directed by Kussh S Sinha, the film delves into mysticism and human vulnerability.

Supporting performances by Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal, and Suhail Nayyar enhance the film, while it is backed by producers Nickky and Viicky Bhagnani.

With a screenplay by Pavan Kirpalani, 'Nikita Roy' aims to captivate audiences with its unique narrative and strong performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)