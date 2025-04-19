Left Menu

Baruva Beach: India's Next Tourism Paradise

Union Minister K Rammohan Naidu has announced the development of Baruva Beach into a tourism hub with activities like scuba diving, paramotor flying, and eco-tourism. The district aims to provide local employment and balance tourism with conservation, featuring coastal cleanups and olive ridley turtle protection efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srikakulam | Updated: 19-04-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 15:45 IST
Baruva Beach: India's Next Tourism Paradise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to elevate India's coastal tourism, Union Minister K Rammohan Naidu announced plans to transform Baruva Beach into a vibrant tourism hub. Located in the district, the beach will soon offer exciting water sports like scuba diving and paramotor flying, enhancing its appeal as a mini Goa.

At the launch of the beach festival, Naidu emphasized on the training of local youth in diving and event management, thereby creating jobs and encouraging economic growth. The natural assets of Baruva, including the Mahendra Tanaya river and seamless coastline, were cited as unique selling propositions.

District Collector Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar highlighted an eco-friendly approach to tourism with conservation activities like coastal cleanups and e-waste drives. An eco-exhibition and other educational programs are also planned. Meanwhile, the Forest Department continues to focus on marine conservation, particularly the protection of olive ridley turtles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025