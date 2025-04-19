Baruva Beach: India's Next Tourism Paradise

In a strategic move to elevate India's coastal tourism, Union Minister K Rammohan Naidu announced plans to transform Baruva Beach into a vibrant tourism hub. Located in the district, the beach will soon offer exciting water sports like scuba diving and paramotor flying, enhancing its appeal as a mini Goa.

At the launch of the beach festival, Naidu emphasized on the training of local youth in diving and event management, thereby creating jobs and encouraging economic growth. The natural assets of Baruva, including the Mahendra Tanaya river and seamless coastline, were cited as unique selling propositions.

District Collector Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar highlighted an eco-friendly approach to tourism with conservation activities like coastal cleanups and e-waste drives. An eco-exhibition and other educational programs are also planned. Meanwhile, the Forest Department continues to focus on marine conservation, particularly the protection of olive ridley turtles.

(With inputs from agencies.)