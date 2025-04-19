Left Menu

Epic Battle Awaits: 'Star Wars Zero Company' Set to Launch 2026

Electronic Arts and Lucasfilm announce 'Star Wars Zero Company,' a single-player, turn-based tactics game launching in 2026. Set during the Clone Wars, players command an elite squad to tackle emerging threats. Developed by Bit Reactor and Respawn Entertainment, the game promises customizable characters and a gripping story.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 22:20 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Exciting news for Star Wars enthusiasts and gamers alike: Electronic Arts and Lucasfilm are collaborating on a new video game, 'Star Wars Zero Company.' Scheduled for a 2026 release, this highly anticipated single-player, turn-based tactics game is set during the Clone Wars era and promises to immerse players in an intense journey.

Developed by Bit Reactor, in partnership with Respawn Entertainment and Lucasfilm Games, 'Star Wars Zero Company' invites players to take on the role of Hawks, a former Republic officer. Players will lead an elite squad in a challenging narrative that unfolds in the late stages of the Clone Wars. The game's gripping storyline will see players overcoming insurmountable odds to combat a new galactic threat.

Announced at the Star Wars Celebration in Japan, the game will introduce a host of new characters, allowing for squad customization. Gamers can look forward to experiencing 'Star Wars Zero Company' on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and S consoles in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

