Emraan Hashmi Breaks New Ground in 'Ground Zero'

Director Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar has shared insights into his choice of casting Emraan Hashmi for the lead role in his upcoming film, 'Ground Zero'. At the heart of the decision was Hashmi's unorthodox casting as a military officer, bringing a fresh perspective to audiences, as explained by Deoskar to ANI.

Set against the backdrop of Kashmir in the early 2000s, 'Ground Zero' chronicles the mission of BSF officer Narendra Nath Dubey, pivotal in taking down the notorious terrorist Ghazi Baba. Emraan Hashmi stars as Dubey, while Sai Tamhankar takes on the role of the officer's wife in this gripping narrative.

The film was recently screened for BSF Jawans in Srinagar, closing the loop on a project intimately connected to the region. Describing the experience, Deoskar said it was an honor to debut the film there, resonating deeply with the local audience. Despite challenges, the production received robust support from local administration.

Addressing the intricacies of crafting a story grounded in real events, Deoskar stressed the importance of respecting factual boundaries while injecting creative liberties for cinematic flair. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, and others, 'Ground Zero' commands attention with a strong storyline.

At a Delhi screening, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad praised the film's accurate portrayal of the BSF's role in combating terrorism in Kashmir. 'Ground Zero' is slated for a theatrical release on April 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)