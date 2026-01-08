Left Menu

UP: Man abducts 22-year-old woman, attacks her mother

When the mother objected, he struck her on the head with a sugarcane-cutting weapon, leaving her seriously injured.

PTI | Meerut | Updated: 08-01-2026 16:26 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 16:26 IST
A 22-year-old man here carrying a sharp-edged weapon allegedly abducted a woman and attacked her mother when she tried to stop him, police said.

Preliminary investigation suggested the accused, Paras and the 20-year-old woman were acquaintances and lived in the same village, they said.

The incident occurred at around 8 am in Kapsad village under the Sardhana area, when the woman and her mother, who were headed to their field, were intercepted near a canal, the police said.

The accused allegedly began misbehaving with them. When the mother objected, he struck her on the head with a sugarcane-cutting weapon, leaving her seriously injured. After which, the accused forcibly took the young woman away, they said.

Hearing the victim's cries, nearby villagers rushed to the spot. The injured woman was taken to the SDS Global Hospital in Modipuram, where doctors described her condition as critical.

Police said Paras works as a compounder with a local doctor.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada said five teams, led by the Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural), have been formed into the matter.

Circle Officer Ashutosh Kumar said a case has been registered based on the complaint and efforts are on to trace the accused.

