MDMK Demands Ban on 'Jaat' for Maligning Eelam Tamil Movement

The Vaiko-led MDMK has called for a ban on the film 'Jaat' in Tamil Nadu, accusing it of misrepresenting the Eelam Tamil freedom movement and LTTE. The party's administrative council meeting also called for the removal of state Governor R N Ravi and vowed to protest on April 26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-04-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 12:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Vaiko-led Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) is demanding a ban on the Sunny Deol-starrer 'Jaat' in Tamil Nadu, citing misrepresentations of the Eelam Tamil freedom movement and the LTTE.

The demand emerged from an administrative council meeting where party leader Vaiko faced internal challenges following his son Durai Vaiko's resignation from a key party position due to internal disputes. Despite these struggles, the members are asking for Durai's return as the Principal Secretary.

Alongside the film protest, the MDMK criticized state Governor R N Ravi, calling for his removal following Supreme Court criticisms. The party plans to hold a protest on April 26 and lauded the state government's efforts to study Centre-State relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

