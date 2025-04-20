MDMK Demands Ban on 'Jaat' for Maligning Eelam Tamil Movement

The Vaiko-led Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) is demanding a ban on the Sunny Deol-starrer 'Jaat' in Tamil Nadu, citing misrepresentations of the Eelam Tamil freedom movement and the LTTE.

The demand emerged from an administrative council meeting where party leader Vaiko faced internal challenges following his son Durai Vaiko's resignation from a key party position due to internal disputes. Despite these struggles, the members are asking for Durai's return as the Principal Secretary.

Alongside the film protest, the MDMK criticized state Governor R N Ravi, calling for his removal following Supreme Court criticisms. The party plans to hold a protest on April 26 and lauded the state government's efforts to study Centre-State relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)