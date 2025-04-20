Oscar Winner Mikey Madison Bows Out of Star Wars: Starfighter

Oscar-winning actress Mikey Madison has opted out of a role in the highly anticipated 'Star Wars: Starfighter', a move revealed by a source to Variety. Madison, who has recently been awarded the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in 'Anora', reportedly turned down an offer to participate in the latest installment of the iconic franchise.

The upcoming film, slated for a theatrical release on May 28, 2027, will be directed by Shawn Levy, noted for his past blockbuster hits like 'Deadpool & Wolverine'. Levy has promised audiences a fresh storyline set after the Battle of Exegol, post-episode 9, featuring new characters and delivering a blend of heart, action, and fun that is both novel and original.

In a statement at the 'Star Wars Celebration' event in Tokyo, Levy confirmed the involvement of Ryan Gosling, calling the casting decision a 'dream come true'. As anticipation builds for this new chapter in the Star Wars saga, fans were hopeful to see Madison join the stellar cast. Nevertheless, her recent Oscar win continues to shape her illustrious career. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)