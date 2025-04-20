Left Menu

King Charles' Easter Appearance Amid Cancer Battle

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended the Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, joined by other royal family members. This appearance followed Charles’ recent cancer diagnosis, marking his first public event since the announcement. Prince Andrew's attendance was notable, given recent controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-04-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 17:40 IST
Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla attended the traditional Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, where they briefly greeted onlookers. The event is a significant one in the royal calendar, underscoring Charles' role as the supreme governor of the Church of England.

Joining them at the 15th-century chapel were family members, including Princes Andrew and Edward, and Anne, the Princess Royal. Notably, Prince Andrew's presence drew attention, as he had previously missed the Christmas service due to controversies surrounding his connections with an alleged Chinese spy. Andrew was accompanied by Sarah, Duchess of York.

King Charles, attending his first public event since announcing his cancer diagnosis, used the occasion to address issues such as war and human suffering during his Easter message on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine, were absent, spending Easter with their children in Norfolk.

