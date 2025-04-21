Left Menu

Spike Lee's 'Highest 2 Lowest': A$AP Rocky Cast for Denzel Comparison

Spike Lee admits a meme likening A$AP Rocky to Denzel Washington inspired Rocky's casting in 'Highest 2 Lowest'. The rapper plays a central role in this reinterpretation of Kurosawa's film, setting the stage for an intriguing dynamic with Washington. The film premieres at Cannes next month.

Spike Lee, A$AP Rocky (Photo/Instagram/@officialspikelee,@asaprocky). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Renowned director Spike Lee has cast rapper A$AP Rocky in his forthcoming film 'Highest 2 Lowest,' after being intrigued by a meme that compared Rocky to his co-star, the esteemed Denzel Washington. The revelation, reported by Deadline, highlights the serendipitous nature of casting decisions in Hollywood.

Lee reminisced about the day he stumbled upon the meme on Instagram, noting, "What's funny is that I was looking at Instagram four or five years ago and people were saying that A$AP looked like he's Denzel's son." This somewhat whimsical comparison was incorporated into the film, adding an interesting layer to the narrative.

A$AP Rocky's involvement in 'Highest 2 Lowest,' an adaptation of Akira Kurosawa's 1963 masterpiece 'High and Low,' signifies a notable expansion of his acting profile. He takes on a leading role alongside Washington as they navigate the tense plot involving a music mogul entangled in a ransom scheme. The film's premiere is slated for next month at the Cannes Film Festival, with Lee expressing immense satisfaction with the final cut.

(With inputs from agencies.)

