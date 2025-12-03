Film producer, another arrested for Rs 3.35 crore land fraud, extortion bid

A movie producer and another person were arrested in connection with a land fraud and extortion case from a luxury hotel in Prayagraj on Wednesday, a senior police official said.

Irshad Alam (50), co-producer of 2005 Bollywood film 'Taj Mahal', and his associate Anwar Sheikh alias Rehan (30), were arrested from Casa De Grande in Prayagraj, he said.

The arrest follows a complaint lodged by Mohammed Shoeb Khan, a poultry businessman from Civil Lines, who alleged that Alam, his associate Mohammed Uzair Hasan and four-to-six unidentified individuals duped him of Rs 3.35 crore by offering to sell a government-acquired land in Jajmau.

In his complaint, Shoeb said Alam showed him the land in Jajmau, and believing the offer to be genuine, Shoeb paid Rs 1.70 crore in two installments after a notarised sale agreement was prepared.

When the sale deed was not executed, Alam allegedly demanded an additional Rs 1.65 crore, which Shoeb paid out of fear of losing his earlier investment.

Despite receiving a total of Rs 3.35 crore, Alam refused to execute the sale deed. Shoeb later learnt that the land had already been acquired by the government, the complaint said.

Moreover, on September 13, Alam, accompanied by Uzair and several other men, allegedly went to Shoeb's shop at Pared Crossing and threatened to frame him in a false criminal case if he insisted on a refund. They also allegedly tried to extort Rs 60 lakh from him, the complaint said.

Following the complaint, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime and Headquarters) Vinod Kumar Singh directed Bekanganj Police to probe the charges, lodge an FIR and take further action.

Subsequently, a case was registered on Saturday against more than half a dozen accused, including Alam, Uzair and Anwar Sheikh.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and order) Ashutosh Kumar told reporters that a police team tracked Alam and Anwar to the Prayagraj hotel, raided the premises and detained both.

They were brought to Kanpur on Wednesday for interrogation and will be produced before the court, he added.

Bekanganj Station House Officer Mohammad Mateen Khan said that Alam is already named in over 10 criminal cases registered in Jajmau, Chakeri and Bekanganj police stations, in addition to ongoing investigations by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The FIR carries several serious Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 318(4) (dangerous act with aggravated consequences), 338 (causing grievous hurt endangering life), 336(3) (act endangering life), 340(2) (wrongful confinement), 308(6) (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 352 (assault/criminal force), and 191(2) (fabrication of false evidence), SHO added.

Further arrests are expected as the investigation progresses, said another official.

