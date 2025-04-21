Historic Diplomatic Visit: US Vice President JD Vance in Jaipur

US Vice President JD Vance is set to arrive in Jaipur this week to reinforce US-India ties with a visit to Amber Fort and a speech at Rajasthan International Centre (RIC). Vance, alongside his wife Usha and their children, will land in Jaipur at 9:30 pm, staying at the luxurious Rambagh Palace.

His itinerary includes a morning tour of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Amber Fort, closed to the public during his visit, and an afternoon address at RIC. Tight security measures have been arranged for Vance's visit, with state officials and the Jaipur Police Commissioner ensuring a memorable and historical experience.

Arrangements include a traditional Rajasthani welcome and coordination with the US security team. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has emphasized on-time preparations, while noteworthy sites like City Palace and Amber Fort highlight Jaipur's cultural and architectural richness, further accentuated by Vance's visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)