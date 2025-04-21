An influential figure in the Moscow Patriarchate has praised the late Pope Francis for his vital role in enhancing relations between the Russian Orthodox and Roman Catholic Churches. The Pope passed away on Monday at the age of 88.

According to Inter-Christian Department Secretary Hieromonk Stephan, substantial progress has been made in recent years in developing contacts, largely due to Pope Francis's active involvement. The Roman Catholic and Eastern Orthodox churches have historically been embroiled in rivalry since the Byzantine split of 1054 AD, mirroring a broader political dichotomy.

The parties have collaborated on numerous fronts, especially in humanitarian efforts, significantly influenced by Pope Francis's enduring personality. In memoriam, Catholic churches across Russia are holding prayers, recalling his pastoral message during Easter.

