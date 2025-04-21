Left Menu

Pope Francis: Bridging Ages-Old Religious Divides

A Moscow Patriarchate official praised Pope Francis for fostering ties between the Russian Orthodox and Roman Catholic Churches. His passing at 88 marks the end of significant cooperation in various areas, including humanitarian efforts, reflecting his crucial role in bridging historical religious divides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 21-04-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 16:00 IST
Pope Francis: Bridging Ages-Old Religious Divides
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

An influential figure in the Moscow Patriarchate has praised the late Pope Francis for his vital role in enhancing relations between the Russian Orthodox and Roman Catholic Churches. The Pope passed away on Monday at the age of 88.

According to Inter-Christian Department Secretary Hieromonk Stephan, substantial progress has been made in recent years in developing contacts, largely due to Pope Francis's active involvement. The Roman Catholic and Eastern Orthodox churches have historically been embroiled in rivalry since the Byzantine split of 1054 AD, mirroring a broader political dichotomy.

The parties have collaborated on numerous fronts, especially in humanitarian efforts, significantly influenced by Pope Francis's enduring personality. In memoriam, Catholic churches across Russia are holding prayers, recalling his pastoral message during Easter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025