Legacy of Love: Remembering Pope Francis' Impact and Inspiration

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma and others mourn Pope Francis, lauding his humility and global advocacy. As the first Latin American Pope, his tenure was marked by a focus on aiding the poor, critiquing capitalism, and addressing climate change, leaving an indelible mark on the world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 21-04-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 16:04 IST
The recent passing of Pope Francis has left a profound impact worldwide. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed deep grief, highlighting the Pope's qualities of humility, love, and compassion that touched countless lives.

Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff, passed away at 88. His tenure was distinguished by a down-to-earth approach and dedication to the underprivileged. While his critiques of capitalism and climate policy resonated with many, they also stirred some conservative discontent.

Sangma reminisced about meeting the Pope in December 2022. He described Francis as the 'People's Pope,' noting his global influence and legacy of peace. Echoing this sentiment, Meghalaya BJP expressed condolences, emphasizing the Pope's inclusive message of love.

