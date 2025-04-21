Left Menu

Mizoram Mourns: A Tribute to Pope Francis

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma expressed condolences over the death of Pope Francis. The Pope, a figure of humility and moral leadership, passed away at 88. Lalduhoma praised his contributions to humanity, highlighting his role as a global symbol of compassion.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has expressed his condolences over the passing of Pope Francis, who died at the age of 88. He highlighted the Pope's immense contributions to the global community.

Pope Francis, renowned as the first Latin American head of the Roman Catholic Church, passed away on Monday, leaving behind a legacy of moral leadership and compassion.

Describing Pope Francis as a global symbol of humility, Lalduhoma noted how the Pope's memory would endure as an emblem of compassion and service to humanity, especially in the Christian-majority state of Mizoram.

