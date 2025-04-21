Global Leaders Unite: AsiaOne's Grand Asian Business & Social Forum

New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam played host to the 25th Asian Business & Social Forum 2025 organized by AsiaOne Media Group, where global leaders from various fields converged. The summit was a platform for discussion on shaping global business architecture and recognizing business excellence.

Participation by diplomats from 20 countries and eminent personalities provided significant keynote speeches alongside networking opportunities. The event underscored themes like financial literacy, healthcare tourism, and spirituality's role in business.

The Dr. J.C. Chaudhry Excellence Awards celebrated leaders making societal contributions, highlighting a blend of commercial success and social responsibility. AsiaOne continues to be a unique bastion for highlighting global business leaders and innovators.

