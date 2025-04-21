Left Menu

Global Leaders Unite: AsiaOne's Grand Asian Business & Social Forum

The 25th Asian Business & Social Forum 2025 by AsiaOne Media Group highlighted global business architecture, attended by leaders from politics, cinema, and arts including diplomats from 20 nations. Notable events included speeches on financial inclusion, healthcare tourism, and the launch of the Dr. J.C. Chaudhry Excellence Awards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 16:40 IST
Global Leaders Unite: AsiaOne's Grand Asian Business & Social Forum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam played host to the 25th Asian Business & Social Forum 2025 organized by AsiaOne Media Group, where global leaders from various fields converged. The summit was a platform for discussion on shaping global business architecture and recognizing business excellence.

Participation by diplomats from 20 countries and eminent personalities provided significant keynote speeches alongside networking opportunities. The event underscored themes like financial literacy, healthcare tourism, and spirituality's role in business.

The Dr. J.C. Chaudhry Excellence Awards celebrated leaders making societal contributions, highlighting a blend of commercial success and social responsibility. AsiaOne continues to be a unique bastion for highlighting global business leaders and innovators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025