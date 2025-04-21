Left Menu

World Mourns the Loss of Pope Francis

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant paid homage to Pope Francis, praising his dedication to human welfare beyond borders and beliefs. Pope Francis, the first Latin American pope known for his humility and focus on the poor, died at 88, leaving a legacy that sparked debates on capitalism and climate change.

Updated: 21-04-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 17:51 IST
Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant paid tribute to the late Pope Francis on Monday, acknowledging his steadfast commitment to human upliftment that went beyond geographical and religious boundaries. Sawant expressed his condolences via a post on X, highlighting the Pope's contributions to peace and compassion.

Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff, captivated the global stage with his humility and deep concern for the impoverished. He also stirred debates, particularly with conservatives, over issues like climate change and critiques of capitalism. He passed away at the age of 88 on Monday.

The Chief Minister extended sincere condolences to the Catholic community in Goa and worldwide on behalf of his state government, marking a solemn moment of mourning for a leader who left an indelible mark on the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

