Left Menu

Shine Tom Chacko Under Scrutiny in Alleged Drug Case

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko has been arrested in connection with an alleged drug case after fleeing a narcotics raid in Kochi. An investigation is ongoing, and police are verifying his explanation. The case coincides with actress Vincy Aloshious accusing Chacko of inappropriate behavior on set.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 18:02 IST
Shine Tom Chacko Under Scrutiny in Alleged Drug Case
Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko (Image source/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko has been thrust into the spotlight after being linked to an alleged drug case. The actor, who reportedly fled the scene of a narcotics raid in Kochi, was apprehended by local police following a four-hour interrogation but was soon released on bail.

Commissioner of Police Putta Vimaladitya confirmed to ANI that an active investigation is taking place. 'The investigation related to actor Shine Tom Chacko is ongoing. Samples have been collected for the Forensic Science Laboratory, and further steps will depend on these results. While the actor has been cooperative, the investigation still requires additional information,' he added.

Chacko previously responded to a police notice at Ernakulam North Police Station, accompanied by his legal team, explaining his attempt to flee the hotel. The investigation comes amid allegations from actress Vincy Aloshious, who filed a complaint citing inappropriate behavior and substance abuse by Chacko on set.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025