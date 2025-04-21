Shine Tom Chacko Under Scrutiny in Alleged Drug Case

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko has been thrust into the spotlight after being linked to an alleged drug case. The actor, who reportedly fled the scene of a narcotics raid in Kochi, was apprehended by local police following a four-hour interrogation but was soon released on bail.

Commissioner of Police Putta Vimaladitya confirmed to ANI that an active investigation is taking place. 'The investigation related to actor Shine Tom Chacko is ongoing. Samples have been collected for the Forensic Science Laboratory, and further steps will depend on these results. While the actor has been cooperative, the investigation still requires additional information,' he added.

Chacko previously responded to a police notice at Ernakulam North Police Station, accompanied by his legal team, explaining his attempt to flee the hotel. The investigation comes amid allegations from actress Vincy Aloshious, who filed a complaint citing inappropriate behavior and substance abuse by Chacko on set.

(With inputs from agencies.)