''Jaat'' Smashes Box Office Records

Sunny Deol's latest film, ''Jaat,'' has made a remarkable impact at the global box office, grossing Rs 102.13 crore. The film, directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, premiered in theaters on April 10.

The production house, Mythri Movie Makers, took to social media to celebrate this significant milestone, highlighting the film's massive appeal, particularly in single-screen cinemas. ''The celebration of mass commercial cinema. A feast for the Single Screens continues,'' they shared.

Alongside Sunny Deol, ''Jaat'' features performances by Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Saiyami Kher. Given its success, the creators have confirmed a sequel, building anticipation among fans and critics alike.

