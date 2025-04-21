Left Menu

Sky High: Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team's Spectacular Show in Patna

The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force will perform over the Ganga in Patna as part of Shaurya Diwas celebrations. This event commemorates Babu Veer Kunwar Singh's victory during the 1857 rebellion. Traffic adjustments have been made to ensure smooth flow during this spectacular show.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 21-04-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 20:29 IST
Sky High: Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team's Spectacular Show in Patna
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force is set to dazzle Patna with aerobatic displays over the Ganga on April 22 and 23, commemorating Shaurya Diwas. This marks the victory of freedom fighter Babu Veer Kunwar Singh against the British in 1857.

According to an official statement, the event will see thousands gathering to witness the breathtaking show, with high-profile attendees including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

In anticipation of the grand spectacle, the Patna traffic police have implemented changes to the traffic system to prevent congestion. Dedicated parking areas have been established, and strict enforcement against traffic violations will be in place to maintain order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025