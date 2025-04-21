Sky High: Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team's Spectacular Show in Patna

The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force is set to dazzle Patna with aerobatic displays over the Ganga on April 22 and 23, commemorating Shaurya Diwas. This marks the victory of freedom fighter Babu Veer Kunwar Singh against the British in 1857.

According to an official statement, the event will see thousands gathering to witness the breathtaking show, with high-profile attendees including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

In anticipation of the grand spectacle, the Patna traffic police have implemented changes to the traffic system to prevent congestion. Dedicated parking areas have been established, and strict enforcement against traffic violations will be in place to maintain order.

(With inputs from agencies.)