The Final Hours of Pope Francis

Pope Francis passed away at the age of 88 due to a stroke and irreversible heart failure, as confirmed by Vatican doctor Andrea Arcangeli. The Vatican released a death certificate stating he had fallen into a coma before his death early on Monday.

Pope Francis, the beloved head of the Catholic Church, has died at the age of 88. According to a death certificate released by the Vatican, he succumbed to a stroke and irreversible heart failure.

Dr. Andrea Arcangeli, the Vatican doctor responsible for the pontiff's care, confirmed these details. The certificate revealed that Pope Francis had fallen into a coma before his passing early on Monday morning. His death marks the end of an era for the Vatican and its followers worldwide.

Pope Francis, known for his commitment to social issues and modernization of the Church, leaves behind a legacy that will be remembered by millions.

