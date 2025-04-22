A Legacy of Bravery: 'See You in Quzhou' Solidifies China-US Friendship

Against the backdrop of the 80th anniversary of historic victories, the 'See You in Quzhou' China-US exchange unfolded in Quzhou, Zhejiang province, on April 17-18. The event highlighted the theme 'Let History Illuminate the Future,' fostering cultural ties between the nations.

The Doolittle Raid Memorial Hall in Quzhou witnessed descendants of American soldiers honoring Chinese bravery during WWII. Chinese President Xi Jinping, at a banquet in San Francisco, emphasized the lasting blood-forged friendship. April 17 saw participants visiting rescue sites and planting the 'Friendship Forest.'

Documentary clips from 'Saving Pilot Doolittle' and 'Midway' captured shared spirit during the global anti-fascist fight, immortalizing their contributions. Exchanges, cultural tours, and heritage designations, like the 'Flying Tigers Friendship School,' underscored enduring ties between China and the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)