Vice President Vance's Enchanting Rajasthani Tour

US Vice President J D Vance and family visited Jaipur's Amber Fort on Tuesday morning, receiving a grand ceremonial welcome with red carpet arrangements.

Vance, with his wife Usha Chilukuri and their children Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel, left Rambagh Palace under heavy security. Their arrival was marked by decorated elephants, adding to the cultural significance of the visit.

During their stay, the family witnessed a vibrant cultural showcase, including folk dances such as Kacchi Ghodi, Ghoomar, and Kalbeliya, highlighting Rajasthan's rich cultural heritage. The Amber Fort was prepared in advance, closing early to ensure a smooth experience for the Vance family.

(With inputs from agencies.)