The Last Voices: Urgent Call to Hear Holocaust Survivors

Eighty years on from the Holocaust, time is slipping away to hear from the last living Jewish survivors. Currently numbering over 200,000, with a median age of 87, these witnesses to history's atrocities are rapidly decreasing in number.

A report titled "Vanishing Witnesses" paints a stark picture: 70% of survivors will pass within the next decade. This situation is exacerbated by their generally fragile health, compounded by the lifelong trauma endured during their youth.

The Claims Conference's president, Gideon Taylor, emphasizes the urgency to capture survivors' stories, while survivors like Albrecht Weinberg express deep concern over who will preserve their memories once they've gone.

(With inputs from agencies.)