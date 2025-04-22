Left Menu

Ramdev Bows to Court's Demand to Remove 'Sharbat Jihad' Videos

Yoga guru Ramdev has agreed to remove videos and social media posts linking Hamdard's Rooh Afza to funding religious institutions after the Delhi High Court deemed the remarks indefensible and shocking. The case highlights concerns of creating communal divides, with promises to refrain from similar future commentary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 12:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Yoga guru Ramdev, known for his association with Patanjali, has assured the Delhi High Court that he will promptly remove controversial videos and social media posts. The posts allegedly contained remarks suggesting that profits from Hamdard's Rooh Afza were used to finance madrasas and mosques, a claim which sparked court proceedings.

The High Court's observation that these statements 'shook its conscience' led to immediate legal action. Justice Amit Bansal, highlighting the severity of the situation, warned Ramdev of stringent court orders if corrective actions were not taken. The court's reaction comes amid growing concerns over hate speech and its role in fostering communal discontent.

Following discussions, Ramdev's counsel confirmed the removal of the contentious content and reassured the court that similar statements would not recur. The case is scheduled for further hearing, with a directive for Ramdev to file an affidavit supporting his commitments to avoid such controversies in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

