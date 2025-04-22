First Images of Late Pope Francis Released by Vatican
The Vatican has released images showing Pope Francis in his casket. These images capture him wearing red vestments and a bishop's miter, with the Vatican secretary of state praying over him at the Domus Santa Marta hotel chapel. The footage depicts the ritual confirming his death.
The Vatican has unveiled the first images of the late Pope Francis. These solemn photos depict him in a wooden casket, adorned in red vestments and his bishop's miter, laying at rest in the chapel of the Domus Santa Marta hotel where he lived.
The poignant images also include the Vatican secretary of state, seen praying over the former pontiff, encapsulating a moment of reverence and farewell.
This footage serves as a formal ritual to confirm the Pope's death, marking an end to an era for the Catholic Church.
Vatican releases first images of Pope Francis, showing him in casket with Vatican secretary of state praying over him, reports AP.
