Ahaan Panday Shines in Debut Film 'Saiyaara'

Yash Raj Films (YRF) has unveiled the release date for Ahaan Panday's debut film 'Saiyaara', marking its cinema debut on July 18. This romantic tale is helmed by notable filmmaker Mohit Suri, known for hits such as 'Aashiqui 2'.

Produced by Yash Raj Films' CEO, Akshaye Widhani, 'Saiyaara' also features Aneet Padda, an actress recognized for her roles in 'Big Girls Don't Cry' and 'Salaam Venky'. The film is anticipated to showcase a compelling love story.

YRF announced the film on social media, highlighting the collaboration with Suri, a director renowned for his impactful contributions to the romantic genre, alongside Ahaan, cousin to actor Ananya Panday. The film is presented by Aditya Chopra.

