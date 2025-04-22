Pope Francis: The Papacy's Climate Crusader

Pope Francis emerged as a pivotal figure in climate advocacy during his tenure. His visit to Typhoon Haiyan-stricken Tacloban in 2015 exemplified his commitment to addressing global warming and its impacts, especially on vulnerable populations.

The papal visit, held under extreme weather conditions, deeply moved Francis, prompting the 2015 publication of his landmark encyclical, 'Praised Be.' This document sharply criticized wealth-driven exploitation of the environment and called for urgent action during the Paris climate talks. It emphasized how those least responsible for pollution suffer the most devastating effects.

Francis' focus on climate issues became a defining aspect of his papacy. His efforts not only drove faith-based environmental initiatives but also urged reconsideration of humanity's relationship with creation. Through his advocacy, he highlighted a holistic approach linking climate change, social justice, and ethical responsibilities.

