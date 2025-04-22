Global Harmonies: Artists Unite for Earth's Echo

A vibrant collaboration among international artists such as Armaan Malik and Raveena marks the United Nations' Sounds Right initiative for Earth Day. This new collection of songs interweaves natural sounds like birdsong and crashing waves with diverse musical talents to raise awareness and funds for nature conservation efforts.

The project includes prominent contributors such as French composer Yann Tiersen and Swedish House Mafia's Steve Angello, among others. Songs like Malik's "What In The World" carry messages of environmental urgency, blending pop with themes of introspection about our impact on the planet. Meanwhile, Raveena's "Morning Prayer" draws inspiration from her Sikh Punjabi heritage, offering a meditative experience that combines nature with healing.

Launched by the Museum for the United Nations - UN Live, Sounds Right encourages listeners to stream 'Nature's Collaborations' on major platforms, thus directing funds to essential conservation work. Gabriel Smales, Global Programme Director, emphasized music's power to resonate worldwide, fostering a unique dialogue about environmental action.

