A Musical Welcome for PM Modi in Saudi Arabia

Saudi singer Hashim Abbas welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Saudi Arabia with a song from the Hindi film Raazi. Modi, on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, engaged with the Indian community and expressed appreciation for the warm reception as he visited the coastal city of Jeddah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jeddah | Updated: 22-04-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 17:45 IST
  • Saudi Arabia

In a heartwarming gesture of cultural diplomacy, Saudi singer Hashim Abbas performed a Hindi film song to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrived in Saudi Arabia. Modi's visit, his first to Jeddah, marks an important chapter in India-Saudi relations.

Standing confidently in front of Modi, Abbas delivered a rendition of 'Ae watan mere aabad rahe tu,' a song originally from the Bollywood film Raazi. The performance was met with Modi's applause and cheers from attendees gathered in the hotel's lobby.

Later, Modi interacted with members of the Indian community present. The prime minister is visiting at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, strengthening ties between the two nations.

