Stars Harmonize: Kavita Krishnamurti Subramaniam and Ricky Kej to Shine at Lokmat Sur Jyotsna Awards

Renowned figures in the music industry, Kavita Krishnamurti Subramaniam and Ricky Kej, will be recognized at the upcoming 12th Lokmat Sur Jyotsna National Music Awards. The event is scheduled for April 25 at the Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, where Subramaniam will receive the Lokmat Sur Jyotsna Award and Kej the Icon Award.

The awards were established in honor of Jyotsna Darda, acknowledging exceptional talent in Indian classical and popular music. The ceremony highlights talents of legendary artistes, singers, and musicians. It will also feature performances by past awardees such as Mehtab Ali and Anjali Gaikwad, blending classical, contemporary, and fusion music.

Previous awardees include renowned personalities like Usha Mangeshkar and Javed Akhtar. This year's jury comprises classical music scholar Shashi Vyas and playback singers Roop Kumar Rathod and Sunali Rathod, among others. Their insights are crucial in maintaining the award's prestige and respectability in celebrating Indian music.

