'Secrets of the Penguins' Reveals New Insights
The upcoming documentary 'Secrets of the Penguins', set to premiere on the eve of Earth Day, explores the challenges faced by penguins. Filmed over several years, the series is narrated by Blake Lively and hosted by Bertie Gregory. It aims to captivate audiences with the wonders of nature.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:31 IST
The documentary 'Secrets of the Penguins', set to premiere on Earth Day's eve, uncovers the unique challenges faced by penguins. Filmmakers braved extreme conditions over years to capture rare insights.
Voiced by U.S. actor Blake Lively, the series is helmed by National Geographic explorer Bertie Gregory.
The creators aim to draw a broad audience into the marvels of nature.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement