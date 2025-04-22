'Secrets of the Penguins' Reveals New Insights

The documentary 'Secrets of the Penguins', set to premiere on Earth Day's eve, uncovers the unique challenges faced by penguins. Filmmakers braved extreme conditions over years to capture rare insights.

Voiced by U.S. actor Blake Lively, the series is helmed by National Geographic explorer Bertie Gregory.

The creators aim to draw a broad audience into the marvels of nature.

