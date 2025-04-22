Royal Revelations: The Art of King Charles' Global Tours

The iconic Bal Samand Lake Palace is set to be part of an exhibition celebrating King Charles III's worldwide travels at Buckingham Palace's Summer Opening.

'The King's Tour Artists' showcases over 70 artworks from the British monarch's collection. Among them is artist Luke Martineau's 'Balsamand Palace,' created during a royal tour to India in 2010.

This tradition of artists accompanying royal tours began in 1985, and the exhibition features works by 42 artists from 95 countries over 69 tours. The accompanying publication, 'The Art of Royal Travel: Journeys with The King,' includes over 100 illustrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)