Gujarat's Ambitious Budget Sets Stage for Commonwealth Games and Tourism Boom

Gujarat is setting the stage for a transformative future with its 2026-27 budget of Rs 4.08 lakh crore, spearheaded by Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai. Focusing on bolstering tourism and sports infrastructure, the plan includes substantial allocations for the 2030 Commonwealth Games and positions Ahmedabad as an 'Olympic Ready City.'

With no new taxes and an estimated surplus of Rs 974 crore, the budget continues the 5% tax rebate on electric vehicles. Tourism receives a spotlight as 2026 is marked as 'Gujarat Tourism Year,' allocating Rs 236 crore for the Statue of Unity. Significant funds are also directed towards regional development and digital governance.

Education and health remain priorities, with 20% of the developmental expenditure focusing on educational, artistic, and cultural enhancement. The budget aims for balanced regional growth, housing broader areas like agriculture, rural infrastructure, and tribal welfare, ensuring comprehensive socio-economic development across Gujarat.