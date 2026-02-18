Left Menu

Gujarat's Ambitious Budget Sets Stage for Commonwealth Games and Tourism Boom

Gujarat Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai presented a Rs 4.08 lakh crore Budget for 2026-27, focusing on tourism, digital governance, and sports infrastructure for the 2030 Commonwealth Games. The budget emphasizes regional growth, social welfare, and a tax rebate for electric vehicles, projecting a Rs 974 crore surplus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 18-02-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 19:05 IST
Gujarat's Ambitious Budget Sets Stage for Commonwealth Games and Tourism Boom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gujarat is setting the stage for a transformative future with its 2026-27 budget of Rs 4.08 lakh crore, spearheaded by Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai. Focusing on bolstering tourism and sports infrastructure, the plan includes substantial allocations for the 2030 Commonwealth Games and positions Ahmedabad as an 'Olympic Ready City.'

With no new taxes and an estimated surplus of Rs 974 crore, the budget continues the 5% tax rebate on electric vehicles. Tourism receives a spotlight as 2026 is marked as 'Gujarat Tourism Year,' allocating Rs 236 crore for the Statue of Unity. Significant funds are also directed towards regional development and digital governance.

Education and health remain priorities, with 20% of the developmental expenditure focusing on educational, artistic, and cultural enhancement. The budget aims for balanced regional growth, housing broader areas like agriculture, rural infrastructure, and tribal welfare, ensuring comprehensive socio-economic development across Gujarat.

TRENDING

1
Citigroup Completes Strategic Exit from Russia

Citigroup Completes Strategic Exit from Russia

 Global
2
Russia-Cuba Diplomacy: Navigating International Waters

Russia-Cuba Diplomacy: Navigating International Waters

 Russia
3
Lakshya Cup 2023: India's Elite Shooters Ready to Compete

Lakshya Cup 2023: India's Elite Shooters Ready to Compete

 Global
4
Haryana's Rajya Sabha Contenders: A Political Showdown

Haryana's Rajya Sabha Contenders: A Political Showdown

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026