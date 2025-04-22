India Mourns the Passing of Pope Francis

The government of Karnataka declared a two-day mourning period to honor the death of Pope Francis, who passed away on Monday at the age of 88. This marks the end of a significant papacy as he was the first non-European Pope in nearly 1,300 years.

An official statement revealed that India will observe national mourning on April 22 and 23, with flags flown at half-mast across all government buildings and a halt to all planned official entertainment events.

This gesture demonstrates India's respect for 'His Holiness Pope Francis, Supreme Pontiff of the Holy See' and honors his impactful leadership on the global religious stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)