Usha Vance: A Telugu Daughter Inspiring Pride Across Generations

In a display of cultural pride, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu extolled Usha Vance, the Second Lady of the United States, as a daughter of Andhra Pradesh, whose achievements inspire admiration and pride among Telugu people worldwide.

Usha, whose ancestral roots trace back to the agriculturally prosperous East Godavari district, recently shared her fond memories of Andhra's rich culture and spicy cuisine in a media interview. Her reflections resonated with the pride of her Telugu ancestry and its values.

Naidu highlighted Usha's embodiment of Telugu brilliance and her role in upholding these cultural values with her family during her visit to India. Although her current itinerary doesn't include a visit to Vadluru, her native village, the local community eagerly anticipates her presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)