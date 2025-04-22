Left Menu

Yo Yo Honey Singh's Musical Tribute to Ajay Devgn: 'Money Money' for Raid 2

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses his admiration for Ajay Devgn, recalling their collaboration on 'Singham' and now on 'Raid 2'. Singh shares anecdotes about learning from Devgn and appreciates the actor's patience. The film's promotional song 'Money Money', is inspired by his hit 'Lungi Dance'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 21:44 IST
Yo Yo Honey Singh's Musical Tribute to Ajay Devgn: 'Money Money' for Raid 2
Ajay Devgn
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, famed for his catchy tracks, expressed immense admiration for Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn during an event held on Tuesday. Singh, who teamed up with Devgn for the promotional song 'Money Money' for the upcoming film 'Raid 2', fondly recalled their earlier collaboration on 'Singham'.

Describing an episode from the 'Singham' set, Singh said he was four hours late, yet Devgn remained patient, earning the rapper's respect. Singh mentioned learning from Devgn's professionalism, a lesson he used to ensure timely arrival for 'Money Money's production.

The highly-anticipated 'Raid 2', directed by Rajkumar Gupta, features Devgn reprising his role as IRS officer Amay Patnaik. Alongside Devgn's praise for Singh's musical prowess, T-Series head Bhushan Kumar sparked excitement by linking the track's mass appeal to Singh's prior success with 'Lungi Dance'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025