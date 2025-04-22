Yo Yo Honey Singh's Musical Tribute to Ajay Devgn: 'Money Money' for Raid 2

Renowned rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, famed for his catchy tracks, expressed immense admiration for Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn during an event held on Tuesday. Singh, who teamed up with Devgn for the promotional song 'Money Money' for the upcoming film 'Raid 2', fondly recalled their earlier collaboration on 'Singham'.

Describing an episode from the 'Singham' set, Singh said he was four hours late, yet Devgn remained patient, earning the rapper's respect. Singh mentioned learning from Devgn's professionalism, a lesson he used to ensure timely arrival for 'Money Money's production.

The highly-anticipated 'Raid 2', directed by Rajkumar Gupta, features Devgn reprising his role as IRS officer Amay Patnaik. Alongside Devgn's praise for Singh's musical prowess, T-Series head Bhushan Kumar sparked excitement by linking the track's mass appeal to Singh's prior success with 'Lungi Dance'.

(With inputs from agencies.)