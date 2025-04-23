Left Menu

Kashmir Newspapers Turn Black in Terror Attack Protest

Several prominent newspapers in Kashmir printed their front pages black as a protest against a terrorist attack that killed 26 people in Pahalgam. This act symbolized the collective grief and solidarity of the community following decades of violence in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-04-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 10:11 IST
Kashmir Newspapers Turn Black in Terror Attack Protest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking display of protest, several leading newspapers in Kashmir featured black front pages on Wednesday, responding to a terrorist attack in Pahalgam that left 26 people dead, mainly tourists. This stark action by the media reflected the deep sorrow and unity of the community in the face of enduring violence.

Major English and Urdu dailies, including Greater Kashmir and Rising Kashmir, utilized bold headlines to convey their message of solidarity and mourning. The editorial in Greater Kashmir underscored the brutality of the attack and its impact on Kashmir's identity, hospitality, economy, and fragile peace.

Calling for enhanced vigilance and community engagement, the newspapers urged government, security forces, and citizens to present a united front against terrorism. The editorial emphasized that despite the region's history of violence, the spirit of its people remains resilient and determined to reclaim peace and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025