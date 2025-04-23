Kashmir Newspapers Turn Black in Terror Attack Protest

In a striking display of protest, several leading newspapers in Kashmir featured black front pages on Wednesday, responding to a terrorist attack in Pahalgam that left 26 people dead, mainly tourists. This stark action by the media reflected the deep sorrow and unity of the community in the face of enduring violence.

Major English and Urdu dailies, including Greater Kashmir and Rising Kashmir, utilized bold headlines to convey their message of solidarity and mourning. The editorial in Greater Kashmir underscored the brutality of the attack and its impact on Kashmir's identity, hospitality, economy, and fragile peace.

Calling for enhanced vigilance and community engagement, the newspapers urged government, security forces, and citizens to present a united front against terrorism. The editorial emphasized that despite the region's history of violence, the spirit of its people remains resilient and determined to reclaim peace and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)