CIABC Push for Uniform Taxation and Global Heritage Spirit Promotion

The Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Industry (CIABC) has called on the government to introduce uniform taxation for the sector and facilitate the global promotion of traditional spirits such as 'Mahua' and 'Feni'. These reforms, CIABC argues, are critical to bolstering exports and assisting Indian brands in competing on the international stage.

Deepak Roy, Chairman of CIABC, emphasized at the AlcoBev India 2025 conclave the necessity for the industry to communicate openly with its consumers. He believes that with governmental support, Indian heritage spirits, with their vast potential both locally and globally, can flourish in international markets. Roy highlighted that while renowned spirits like 'Tequila' and 'Sake' are linked with Mexico and Japan, respectively, India has a similar opportunity with 'Feni' and 'Mahua'.

Roy pointed out that varying state taxation rates pose a significant challenge to the industry, underscoring the dire need for a cohesive strategy and uniform tax system to drive growth. CIABC Director General Anant S Iyer added that policy reforms are essential for advancing the industry's revenue and global standing. Currently ranked 40th globally in alcoholic beverage exports, India aims to reach the top 10, with aspirations of increasing exports to USD 1 billion in upcoming years.

