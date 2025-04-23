IFTDA Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) has voiced its strong condemnation of the recent terrorist strike in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. This heinous act claimed 26 lives, predominantly tourists, at the scenic Baisaran meadows, marking one of the deadliest civilian attacks in the region in recent years.

In an official statement, Ashoke Pandit, the president of IFTDA, labeled the attack as a cowardly and inhumane act that targeted the core values of peace and unity. The directors' body stressed that such acts of brutality have no place in a civilized society and must be condemned universally.

IFTDA offered its heartfelt condolences to the families affected by this tragedy, extending thoughts and prayers to those mourning their loved ones. The association expressed solidarity with the victims and urged for courage to face the profound loss.

