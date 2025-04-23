Anime Diplomacy: Strengthening India-Japan Ties Through 'One Piece'

Japanese actor Kappei Yamaguchi, known for his role as Usopp in the blockbuster anime series 'One Piece', emphasizes the deep cultural bond between Japan and India. The globally popular show, he notes, has become a bridge, connecting fans from various regions through shared enthusiasm.

Yamaguchi recently visited India with co-star Hiraoki Hirata for the Mumbai Comic Con 2025. They expressed delight over the show's rising recognition in India, stating 'One Piece' has a unique capacity to evoke joy and camaraderie, much like the narrative's adventurous world.

Despite initial concerns about his role as Usopp, Yamaguchi has spent 25 years bringing the character to life, injecting personal nuances into the portrayal. The show's widespread appeal continues to foster vibrant interactions between diverse global audiences, further strengthening Indo-Japanese cultural ties.

