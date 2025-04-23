Kendrick Lamar Leads American Music Awards with 10 Nominations

Kendrick Lamar has emerged as the frontrunner at the American Music Awards, receiving a leading ten nominations, including nods for artist of the year and song of the year for his Grammy-winning diss track 'Not Like Us.'

The song deepens his ongoing feud with Canadian artist Drake, embroiled in a defamation suit against Universal Music Group. Post Malone follows closely behind with eight nominations, recognized in categories such as favorite male country artist and favorite country album for 'F-1 Trillion.'

Other notable nominees include Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, and Shaboozey, each earning seven nominations, while Taylor Swift, the most awarded artist in AMA history, picked up six this year. Fans will cast their votes for the winners, to be announced during a live broadcast on May 26, hosted by Jennifer Lopez.

(With inputs from agencies.)