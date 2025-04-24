Governor Shukla Leads Anti-Drug Rally in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla participated in an anti-drug awareness rally in Chamba district, underscoring the essential role of a drug-free lifestyle in preserving the region's cultural heritage.

Organized by Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry and Krishi Vigyan Kendra, the event saw the enthusiastic participation of hundreds of school students.

Governor Shukla emphasized that drug addiction is not just a personal issue but a significant societal challenge. He called upon the youth to leverage their strength to combat this menace, citing a state-wide campaign inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to tackle the alarming rise in drug-related cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)