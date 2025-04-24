Left Menu

Governor Shukla Leads Anti-Drug Rally in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla led an anti-drug rally in Chamba, highlighting the significance of a drug-free society in preserving cultural heritage. The event, featuring school students, emphasized ending drug demand to cut supply and called for youth participation in eradicating drug addiction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 24-04-2025 00:58 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 00:58 IST
Governor Shukla Leads Anti-Drug Rally in Himachal Pradesh
Rally
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla participated in an anti-drug awareness rally in Chamba district, underscoring the essential role of a drug-free lifestyle in preserving the region's cultural heritage.

Organized by Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry and Krishi Vigyan Kendra, the event saw the enthusiastic participation of hundreds of school students.

Governor Shukla emphasized that drug addiction is not just a personal issue but a significant societal challenge. He called upon the youth to leverage their strength to combat this menace, citing a state-wide campaign inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to tackle the alarming rise in drug-related cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

