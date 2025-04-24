Left Menu

Global Mourners Pay Tribute to Pope Francis' Legacy of Inclusion

Mourners from around the world gathered at St Peter's Basilica to bid farewell to Pope Francis, who passed away at age 88. His inclusive message resonated with many, and thousands waited for hours to pay their respects. A funeral Mass is set for Saturday, concluding his 12-year pontificate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 24-04-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 10:03 IST
Global Mourners Pay Tribute to Pope Francis' Legacy of Inclusion
Pope Francis

Mourners from across the globe flocked to St Peter's Basilica to pay their final respects to Pope Francis, remembered for his inclusive efforts during his pontificate. A long line of visitors snaked through the holy site, reflecting the deep admiration many held for the Argentine leader.

The viewing, which began with unexpectedly strong attendance, prompted the Vatican to consider extending visiting hours. By Thursday, nearly 20,000 had honored the pope, including devoted followers and those touched by his acceptance and concern for the marginalized.

The renowned pontiff's funeral Mass, attracting world leaders, is scheduled for Saturday at St Peter's Square, concluding a papacy that spanned over a decade. Pope Francis will be laid to rest in a niche near a cherished Madonna icon, leaving behind a legacy of compassion and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025