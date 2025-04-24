Global Mourners Pay Tribute to Pope Francis' Legacy of Inclusion
Mourners from around the world gathered at St Peter's Basilica to bid farewell to Pope Francis, who passed away at age 88. His inclusive message resonated with many, and thousands waited for hours to pay their respects. A funeral Mass is set for Saturday, concluding his 12-year pontificate.
Mourners from across the globe flocked to St Peter's Basilica to pay their final respects to Pope Francis, remembered for his inclusive efforts during his pontificate. A long line of visitors snaked through the holy site, reflecting the deep admiration many held for the Argentine leader.
The viewing, which began with unexpectedly strong attendance, prompted the Vatican to consider extending visiting hours. By Thursday, nearly 20,000 had honored the pope, including devoted followers and those touched by his acceptance and concern for the marginalized.
The renowned pontiff's funeral Mass, attracting world leaders, is scheduled for Saturday at St Peter's Square, concluding a papacy that spanned over a decade. Pope Francis will be laid to rest in a niche near a cherished Madonna icon, leaving behind a legacy of compassion and unity.
