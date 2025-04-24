Star Power at Cannes: 2024 Official Selections Shine Bright

The Cannes Film Festival is set to dazzle with a stellar lineup, as revealed by Variety. This year's eagerly anticipated official selection includes Lynne Ramsay's thriller 'Die, My Love,' starring Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson. Kristen Stewart's 'The Chronology of Water' and Ethan Coen's 'Honey Don't!' are also featured in this prestigious gathering of cinema excellence.

The event will see a record number of female directors in contention, with Ramsay marking the seventh woman to compete, according to a recent announcement by chief Thierry Fremaux after the official press conference on April 10. Films from a diverse range of filmmakers like Saeed Roustaee and Pedro Pinho promise a rich showcase of global cinema.

Hollywood presence will be significant, with appearances by stars such as Tom Cruise for 'Mission: Impossible -- The Final Reckoning' and Denzel Washington in Spike Lee's 'Highest 2 Lowest.' The festival, running from May 13 to 24, will host luminaries including Jodie Foster, Josh O'Connor, and Scarlett Johansson, the latter debuting her directorial work, 'Eleanor the Great,' in the Un Certain Regard section.

