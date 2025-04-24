Left Menu

Star Power at Cannes: 2024 Official Selections Shine Bright

The Cannes Film Festival unveils a star-studded lineup featuring Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson, and Kristen Stewart. Notable films include Lynne Ramsay's 'Die, My Love' and Ethan Coen's 'Honey Don't!' Hollywood icons like Tom Cruise and Joaquin Phoenix will also grace the event taking place from May 13 to 24.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 10:20 IST
Star Power at Cannes: 2024 Official Selections Shine Bright
Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart (image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The Cannes Film Festival is set to dazzle with a stellar lineup, as revealed by Variety. This year's eagerly anticipated official selection includes Lynne Ramsay's thriller 'Die, My Love,' starring Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson. Kristen Stewart's 'The Chronology of Water' and Ethan Coen's 'Honey Don't!' are also featured in this prestigious gathering of cinema excellence.

The event will see a record number of female directors in contention, with Ramsay marking the seventh woman to compete, according to a recent announcement by chief Thierry Fremaux after the official press conference on April 10. Films from a diverse range of filmmakers like Saeed Roustaee and Pedro Pinho promise a rich showcase of global cinema.

Hollywood presence will be significant, with appearances by stars such as Tom Cruise for 'Mission: Impossible -- The Final Reckoning' and Denzel Washington in Spike Lee's 'Highest 2 Lowest.' The festival, running from May 13 to 24, will host luminaries including Jodie Foster, Josh O'Connor, and Scarlett Johansson, the latter debuting her directorial work, 'Eleanor the Great,' in the Un Certain Regard section.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025