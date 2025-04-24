Star Power at Cannes: 2024 Official Selections Shine Bright
The Cannes Film Festival unveils a star-studded lineup featuring Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson, and Kristen Stewart. Notable films include Lynne Ramsay's 'Die, My Love' and Ethan Coen's 'Honey Don't!' Hollywood icons like Tom Cruise and Joaquin Phoenix will also grace the event taking place from May 13 to 24.
- Country:
- United States
The Cannes Film Festival is set to dazzle with a stellar lineup, as revealed by Variety. This year's eagerly anticipated official selection includes Lynne Ramsay's thriller 'Die, My Love,' starring Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson. Kristen Stewart's 'The Chronology of Water' and Ethan Coen's 'Honey Don't!' are also featured in this prestigious gathering of cinema excellence.
The event will see a record number of female directors in contention, with Ramsay marking the seventh woman to compete, according to a recent announcement by chief Thierry Fremaux after the official press conference on April 10. Films from a diverse range of filmmakers like Saeed Roustaee and Pedro Pinho promise a rich showcase of global cinema.
Hollywood presence will be significant, with appearances by stars such as Tom Cruise for 'Mission: Impossible -- The Final Reckoning' and Denzel Washington in Spike Lee's 'Highest 2 Lowest.' The festival, running from May 13 to 24, will host luminaries including Jodie Foster, Josh O'Connor, and Scarlett Johansson, the latter debuting her directorial work, 'Eleanor the Great,' in the Un Certain Regard section.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hollywood Mourns Legendary Publicist Marvin Levy at 96
Billie Jean King Shines on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Hollywood Honors Billie Jean King: A Star-studded Tribute
Billie Jean King Shines on Hollywood Walk of Fame with Historic Star
China's Cinematic Retaliation: Hollywood Faces New Import Restrictions