India Today Brings HELLO! Magazine to India: A New Era of Celebrity and Lifestyle Media

The India Today group, a respected media conglomerate, has unveiled plans to launch the Indian edition of the distinguished HELLO! Magazine. Known for its editorial excellence in celebrity and lifestyle content, the magazine aims to set new benchmarks in India.

With a rich tradition of trust and credibility, India Today already publishes renowned lifestyle magazines like Harper's Bazaar and Cosmopolitan. Operating under the banner of HELLO! and HOLA S.L., HELLO! began in Spain in 1955 and has since grown into one of the largest celebrity magazines globally, currently available in 19 countries.

HELLO! is celebrated for its remarkable portrayal of celebrity lives, luxurious homes, and exclusive content on fashion, art, and travel. The brand engages over 40 million users worldwide, making its digital debut in India with an ambitious print and online presence, complemented by high-profile events.

The editorial team will be led by Ruchika Mehta, who has rich experience in the lifestyle field and previously spearheaded HELLO! India's publication for 17 years. Business operations will be managed by Sakshi Kohli, a veteran at India Today Group known for her expertise in lifestyle media.

Kali Purie, Vice Chairperson and Executive Editor-in-Chief of India Today Group, expressed enthusiasm for adding HELLO! to their lifestyle portfolio, aligning with India's rising luxury and celebrity culture. Meanwhile, Eduardo Sanchez Perez, Chairman of HELLO! and Hola S.L. Group, highlighted HELLO! India's ongoing significance in the brand's storied 80-year history.

