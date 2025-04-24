Stars Shine and Scandals Unfold: AMAs, Ivors, and More

Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone are in the spotlight with their numerous American Music Awards nominations, reflecting their influence in the music industry. Lamar's ongoing rivalry with Drake takes a legal turn as the latter sues Universal Music Group for defamation over a song release.

The Ivors are set to honor prominent figures like Charli XCX and Wham! for their achievements, while Lola Young emerges as a rising star with three nominations. Meanwhile, Nintendo faces an overwhelming demand for its upcoming Switch 2, signaling continued excitement in the gaming community.

In classical music, Esther Abrami's new album 'Women' seeks to acknowledge the underrepresented contributions of female composers. Concurrently, Harvey Weinstein's retrial begins, revealing stark narratives of power and exploitation within Hollywood.

