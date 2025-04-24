Impact of Pahalgam Terror Attack on Film Industry Relations

The recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, has cast a shadow over the film industry, leading to heightened calls for the boycott of Pakistani artists. The tragic event claimed 26 lives, making it one of the deadliest attacks in the region since 2019.

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, set to return with the film 'Abir Gulaal', expressed deep sorrow, stating, 'Our thoughts are with the victims.' His co-star, Indian actress Vaani Kapoor, echoed this sentiment, posting phrases like 'Gutted' and 'Devastated' on social media.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees has reiterated its stance against collaboration with Pakistani artists, a policy initiated post the Pulwama strike. This directive affects film collaborations worldwide and reminds of the ongoing geopolitical tensions affecting cultural exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)