Left Menu

Impact of Pahalgam Terror Attack on Film Industry Relations

The tragic terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam has intensified calls to ban the film 'Abir Gulaal,' starring Pakistani Fawad Khan and Indian Vaani Kapoor. 26 people were killed, leading to renewed directives from Indian industry groups to boycott Pakistani artists. Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor expressed their grief over the tragic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 10:38 IST
Impact of Pahalgam Terror Attack on Film Industry Relations
Fawad Khan
  • Country:
  • India

The recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, has cast a shadow over the film industry, leading to heightened calls for the boycott of Pakistani artists. The tragic event claimed 26 lives, making it one of the deadliest attacks in the region since 2019.

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, set to return with the film 'Abir Gulaal', expressed deep sorrow, stating, 'Our thoughts are with the victims.' His co-star, Indian actress Vaani Kapoor, echoed this sentiment, posting phrases like 'Gutted' and 'Devastated' on social media.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees has reiterated its stance against collaboration with Pakistani artists, a policy initiated post the Pulwama strike. This directive affects film collaborations worldwide and reminds of the ongoing geopolitical tensions affecting cultural exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025