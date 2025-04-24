Impact of Pahalgam Terror Attack on Film Industry Relations
The tragic terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam has intensified calls to ban the film 'Abir Gulaal,' starring Pakistani Fawad Khan and Indian Vaani Kapoor. 26 people were killed, leading to renewed directives from Indian industry groups to boycott Pakistani artists. Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor expressed their grief over the tragic event.
The recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, has cast a shadow over the film industry, leading to heightened calls for the boycott of Pakistani artists. The tragic event claimed 26 lives, making it one of the deadliest attacks in the region since 2019.
Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, set to return with the film 'Abir Gulaal', expressed deep sorrow, stating, 'Our thoughts are with the victims.' His co-star, Indian actress Vaani Kapoor, echoed this sentiment, posting phrases like 'Gutted' and 'Devastated' on social media.
The Federation of Western India Cine Employees has reiterated its stance against collaboration with Pakistani artists, a policy initiated post the Pulwama strike. This directive affects film collaborations worldwide and reminds of the ongoing geopolitical tensions affecting cultural exchanges.
