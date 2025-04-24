HELLO! India: A New Chapter in Celebrity Lifestyle
The Indian edition of HELLO! magazine has been launched by India Today Group and HOLA S.L., promising extensive digital and print presence. Led by editor Ruchika Mehta and COO Sakshi Kohli, the magazine aims to highlight celebrity lifestyles and exclusive content. HELLO! boasts global reach in 19 countries.
India Today Group, in collaboration with HOLA S.L., has launched the Indian edition of HELLO! magazine, expanding the global reach of the lifestyle publication.
Known for its coverage of celebrity lifestyles, HELLO! India will offer content across print, digital platforms, and high-profile events, appealing to an elite audience.
Ruchika Mehta, with over 25 years in lifestyle media, leads the editorial team, while Sakshi Kohli, an experienced business executive, heads the business strategy.
