HELLO! India: A New Chapter in Celebrity Lifestyle

India Today Group, in collaboration with HOLA S.L., has launched the Indian edition of HELLO! magazine, expanding the global reach of the lifestyle publication.

Known for its coverage of celebrity lifestyles, HELLO! India will offer content across print, digital platforms, and high-profile events, appealing to an elite audience.

Ruchika Mehta, with over 25 years in lifestyle media, leads the editorial team, while Sakshi Kohli, an experienced business executive, heads the business strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)